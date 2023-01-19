Comerica Bank Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Atlas were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,616,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 215,125 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,039,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 731,493 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 779,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares during the period. Finally, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Atlas Price Performance

Shares of ATCO opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.82 million. Atlas had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Atlas Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

