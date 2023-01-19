Comerica Bank Has $3.05 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $108.54 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average is $105.68.

