Comerica Bank Increases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $281.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.64.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $251.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $345.64.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

