Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $964,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Hormel Foods by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 608.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 503,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 432,356 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 60.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

