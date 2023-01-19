Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 417.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $144.30 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $155.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.53 and a 200 day moving average of $139.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

