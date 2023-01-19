Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $418.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.37 million. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

