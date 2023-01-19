Comerica Bank Lowers Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,350 shares of company stock worth $2,370,359 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $429.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.