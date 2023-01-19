Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 20,226.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,594,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 32.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after acquiring an additional 375,528 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 84.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 318,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 36.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,079,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 291,212 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.28%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

