Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,315 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter worth $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Progyny by 25.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $274,473.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,999 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 14,801 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $543,196.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $274,473.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,318.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,966 shares of company stock worth $4,787,473 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $33.53 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.83, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Progyny had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $205.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

