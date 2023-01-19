Comerica Bank Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,374,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day moving average of $84.21. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $103.58.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

