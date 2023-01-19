Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,368 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 49.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,800,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,693,000 after purchasing an additional 593,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in IDACORP by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IDACORP by 20.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,375,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in IDACORP by 128.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after buying an additional 53,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

IDACORP Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IDA opened at $104.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.48.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.