Comerica Bank Sells 2,075 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 27.5% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 124.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,169 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 371.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EXEL opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

