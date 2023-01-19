Comerica Bank Sells 27,884 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,884 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Triton International were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Triton International by 526.9% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Triton International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Triton International by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Triton International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triton International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. Triton International Limited has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $72.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $424.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 45.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

