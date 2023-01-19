Comerica Bank Sells 378 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth $59,147,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Perrigo by 11,414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 996,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,429,000 after purchasing an additional 987,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,174,000 after purchasing an additional 722,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $24,684,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perrigo Stock Down 3.2 %

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

PRGO stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -56.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -165.08%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

