Comerica Bank Sells 6,155 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $54.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $278.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ABCB. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

