Comerica Bank Sells 877 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PRI. William Blair downgraded shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Primerica Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $149.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.07 and its 200 day moving average is $134.30. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $159.47.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $508,165.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,032.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,032.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,295,890. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

