Comerica Bank Sells 9,942 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

