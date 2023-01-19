Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $12.99

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $13.41. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 13,349 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 70.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $83,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

