CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,749.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $661,811.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,452 shares of company stock worth $1,349,227. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

