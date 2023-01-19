Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.0 %

CG stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Carlyle Group to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

