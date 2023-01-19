Cwm LLC Buys 2,428 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marqeta by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $1,154,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Stock Performance

Marqeta stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $191.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.53 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.01.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.