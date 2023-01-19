Cwm LLC Buys 700 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQE. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 1.4 %

QQQE opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.72. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $80.47.

