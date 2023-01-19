Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 716.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $24.01 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.