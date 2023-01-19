Cwm LLC Has $61,000 Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Cwm LLC grew its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,075.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.14 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.