Cwm LLC Has $61,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

