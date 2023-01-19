Cwm LLC Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PVH by 38.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in PVH by 18.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Down 1.5 %

PVH Cuts Dividend

Shares of PVH stock opened at $85.20 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $105.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.78.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

