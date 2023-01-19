Cwm LLC Has $66,000 Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total value of $1,542,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,940.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total value of $1,542,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,940.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,390 shares of company stock worth $51,211,215. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.

Shares of UTHR opened at $259.56 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

