Cwm LLC Has $74,000 Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $73.90.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 30.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

