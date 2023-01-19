Cwm LLC Raises Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TAK opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.