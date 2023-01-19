Cwm LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 458.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32,941 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 364.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMO opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

