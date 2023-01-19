Cwm LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 458.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32,941 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 364.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSMO opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.