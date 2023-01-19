Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,012.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

