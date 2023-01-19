Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Gap Up to $1.82

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.88. Desktop Metal shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 15,161 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Desktop Metal Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $562.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.60 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 243.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 318,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 169,729 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 960,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 111,687 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,616,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 78,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

