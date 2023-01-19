Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Position Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,499 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.88% of Destination XL Group worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXLG opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.49. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.67 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 59.46%.

In other Destination XL Group news, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 18,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $131,781.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Destination XL Group news, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 52,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $322,192.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,086.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 18,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $131,781.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,298. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

