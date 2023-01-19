Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 104.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 190,748 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 35.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $1,675,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 16.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.8 %

DEI opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEI. Credit Suisse Group lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

