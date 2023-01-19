Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDY. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.28 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. Analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

