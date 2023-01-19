Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 309.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 104.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Stock Down 2.3 %

DCO stock opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.75. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Ducommun

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.57 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $100,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,805.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $100,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,805.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $120,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,728,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $265,628 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

