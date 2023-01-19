Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Shares Gap Up to $13.08

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $13.55. Dun & Bradstreet shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 9,392 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -169.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.43 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. Analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $111,057,136.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares in the company, valued at $664,368,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $111,057,136.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,368,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 106,625 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.7% during the third quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 127,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 281,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

