Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Up to $12.34

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $12.80. Embraer shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 27,364 shares traded.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Embraer in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Embraer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,035,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,705,000 after purchasing an additional 493,818 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 141,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,800 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

