Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,892 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,800 ($21.96) to GBX 1,892 ($23.09) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,050 ($25.02) to GBX 2,270 ($27.70) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.79) to GBX 1,450 ($17.69) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,025 ($24.71) to GBX 1,900 ($23.18) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Entain Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. Entain has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $23.82.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

