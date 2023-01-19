ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 26.5% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESE opened at $93.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $96.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.08.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

