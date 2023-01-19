Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $345,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,913.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

