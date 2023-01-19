First City Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.2% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $235.81 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.83 and a 200 day moving average of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

