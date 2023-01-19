First National Corp MA ADV Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,625 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Macquarie began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $235.81 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

