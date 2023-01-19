First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.25% of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.
First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ RNSC opened at $26.93 on Thursday. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.
First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend
