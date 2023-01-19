Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOX. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 2,071.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FOX by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 1.2 %

FOX stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.90. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

About FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

