FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 54.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,286.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,180. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $155.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.79. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.36 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.28.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $775.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.06 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

