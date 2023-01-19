Fundamentun LLC Sells 4,083 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,828 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,117 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $53,827,000 after buying an additional 31,246 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.83 and a 200-day moving average of $250.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

