Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Purchases 96,397 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,934.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,397 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.9% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.88.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $91.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

