Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,847 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 104.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.68. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $6.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 189,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $548,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,578,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,376,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 206,503 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $512,127.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,954,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,407,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 189,138 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $548,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,578,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,376,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,418,147 shares of company stock valued at $16,141,865 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

