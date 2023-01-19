Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Gap Up to $107.66

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $107.66, but opened at $110.55. Global Payments shares last traded at $109.36, with a volume of 4,162 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day moving average is $112.97.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,949,000 after acquiring an additional 164,610 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 32,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.